Collision slows traffic on 224 Street in Langley

The driver of the red car, wearing a baseball cap with his back to the camera, survived this two-car collision in Langley Wednesday with a sore chest.

Traffic was reduced a single lane in either direction on 224 Street near the 56 Avenue intersection in Langley Township Wednesday night when two cars collided around 6:30 p.m.

Fire and ambulance units responded.

There were no serious injuries reported.

The driver of one car told The Times he only suffered a sore chest.

Traffic was limited to an alternating single lane in either direction until the damaged cars were cleared.