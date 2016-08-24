- Home
News
Collision slows traffic on 224 Street in Langley
The driver of the red car, wearing a baseball cap with his back to the camera, survived this two-car collision in Langley Wednesday with a sore chest.
Traffic was reduced a single lane in either direction on 224 Street near the 56 Avenue intersection in Langley Township Wednesday night when two cars collided around 6:30 p.m.
Fire and ambulance units responded.
There were no serious injuries reported.
The driver of one car told The Times he only suffered a sore chest.
Traffic was limited to an alternating single lane in either direction until the damaged cars were cleared.
