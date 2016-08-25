Fort Langley gearing up for food truck festival

Customers lined up to buy poutine at one of many food trucks that set up shop in Douglas Park in early June. On Sept. 10, Fort Langley will host its own food truck festival. The event will take place between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. along Mary Avenue and Glover Road.

The smells are sure to make your mouth water.

Two dozen food trucks, gathered in the downtown core of Fort Langley, will be serving corn dogs, perogies and burgers through truck windows next month.

For the second year in a row, the Fraser Valley Food Truck Festival is coming to the Fort Langley Village, giving residents the opportunity to taste the best in modern food truck fare.

Taking place the same day as the Good Times Langley Cruise-in, on Saturday, Sept. 10, the event will feature between 20 and 25 food trucks, an artisan market and live music.

This is the last stop on the food truck circuit, which tours several cities in the Lower Mainland each year, including Langley City, and large crowds are expected.

The inaugural Fort Langley event was held on Mary Avenue last year. With a crowd of 10,000 turning up — far more than organizers had anticipated — the food truck festival will now be expanded onto Glover Road as well.

Like the popular Cranberry Festival held each October, the food truck festival is meant to draw people to the Fort Langley commercial core during the fall, following the busy summer tourist season.

Admission is free, and food will be served from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit fraservalleyfoodtruckfestival.com.