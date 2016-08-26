Polak acclaimed as Langley Liberal candidate

Mary Polak

Incumbent Langley MLA Mary Polak has been acclaimed as the party candidate in the next provincial election.

“I am proud and humbled to be supported by such an amazing group of people,” said Polak. “We have a lot of hard work ahead of us, and I’m ready to get started alongside my team to connect with and earn the support of Langley voters in May.”

Polak has won three elections beginning in 2005, each time with more than half the vote.

She was appointed Minister of Environment on June 10, 2013 by Premier Christy Clark.

She has also served as minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, Minister of Aboriginal Relations and Reconciliation, Minister of Children and Family Development, Minister Responsible for Child Care, Minister of Healthy Living and Sport, and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health for the Conversation on Health.

Before Polak was elected to the provincial legislature, she served as a trustee and chair of the Surrey School Board.

The press release announcing her acclamation listed several accomplishments, including connecting Langley to the SkyTrain through the Carvolth exchange, funding for school construction at LSS and Willoughby, the 203 and Mufford overpasses, Gateway of Hope shelter and Langley Lodge expansion.

“BC’s strong economy has enabled us to invest in the infrastructure and services that people need," Polak said.

"The 2017 election will be about keeping things affordable for families and making sure the future is a bright one for our next generation.”

B.C. voters will head to the polls on May 9, 2017.