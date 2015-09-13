Trial set for accused in South Surrey senior's attack

A Langley man accused of sexually assaulting a South Surrey senior in her home one year ago is to stand trial on the matter in B.C. Supreme Court next spring.

Court officials confirmed Tuesday that 10 days have been scheduled for the proceedings against Stephen Thomas Morse, starting April 18, 2017.

A pre-trial conference is to take place Jan. 27.

Morse was arrested on Sept. 4 of last year, and charged with aggravated sexual assault, forcible confinement, break-and-enter, robbery, disguise with intent and use of imitation firearm in connection with an Aug. 12 incident.

In announcing the arrest, police described the crime as “repulsive.” It happened in the early afternoon and prompted police to issue a community warning.

In an attempt to locate the perpetrator, investigators released security-camera images of a man using the ATM at the Brookswood RBC the afternoon of Aug. 12, 2015 in the 20000-block of 40 Avenue.

Prosecutor Natalie Fowlds told Peace Arch News that a plea has not been entered in the case, which is to be heard in New Westminster.