- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
News
Bathroom fan suspected cause of Langley house fire
The aftermath of a Walnut Grove house fire. No serious injuries were reported.
A fire in a detached single family home in Langley Township may have been caused by a short-circuit in a bathroom fan, investigators believe.
The blaze around midnight Saturday night damaged the roof of the two-storey structure near 88A Avenue and 214B Street.
There were no reported injuries.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.