Second witness to Highway 1 crash urged to call police

Highway 1 was blocked off for several hours between Glover and 232 following a crash that injured four people, one of them an RCMP officer.

Langley RCMP located ‘Earl’ — the Good Samaritan they’d been seeking — and interviewed him on Monday, following a public appeal for assistance in finding the truck driver who stopped to help an injured officer on the morning of Sunday, Aug. 14, but left without leaving his full name or contact information.

The officer had pulled over to attend to a rollover accident in the westbound lane of Highway 1, near the 232 Street overpass in Langley when her patrol vehicle was rear-ended by a pickup truck.

The freeway was closed for 10 hours while police investigated.

The RCMP officer suffered “serious” injuries in the crash. The driver and two passengers in the truck were taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The officer remains in hospital, said Langley RCMP Sgt. Patrick Davies on Tuesday.

“Everyone wishes her the very best and we are all concerned and thinking of her,” said Davies.

Police are still searching for a second witness.

“This witness was first on scene, so it’s imperative we speak with him,” said Davies.

He is described as an Asian man in his 50s with short, black hair that is slightly salt-and-pepper coloured. He was wearing a white button-down shirt and tan pants. He had glasses and spoke with an accent.

He was driving a model year 2000 or newer tan or gold sedan in good condition.

Police believe he was travelling behind the grey pickup truck that collided with the police vehicle.

Davies is also asking anyone else who may have witnessed the crash and has not yet spoken to police to contact them, as well as anyone who may have taken photos or has dash camera footage they could provide police with.

Anyone with any information regarding this crash is asked to contact Sgt. Davies at 604-539-2730.