New federal marijuana growing regulations a ‘small step forward,’ activist says

Randy Caine would like to see marijuana added to the list of government-subsidized drugs.

A Langley marijuana activist says the new federal law that restores licensing for small medicinal marijuana growing operations is a move in the right direction.

“All things considered it does seem like a step forward, albeit, a small one” Randy Caine told the Times.

“On the upside, as medical marijuana isn’t subsidized like other meds, the right to grow will help some relieve the financial burden,” Caine said.

“The problem remains that many, although permitted to grow, aren’t able or knowledgeable enough to do so. Think about it for a second, what if the only way you could access penicillin was to make it yourself from moulding bread?” Caine added.

“The parallel isn’t too far off.”

Caine, who owns a chain of hemp-based novelty stores, has lobbied for legal medicinal marijuanua for years.

He once operated a Langley City marijuana dispensary that was closed down by police and founded the Releaf Compassion Centres that provide counseling to people seeking to use cannabis for medical purposes.

The new Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations, which took effect on Aug. 24, allow individuals to produce a limited number of plants based on their daily dose as prescribed by a doctor, whether it is grown indoors or outdoors.

It appears to be similar to the home-growing licences that were issued until 2014 when the then-Conservative government made moves to outlaw them and force approved patients to buy only from licensed commercial producers.

A Federal Court judge ruled last February that was unfair to medical marijuana users who wanted to grow their own and gave Ottawa six months to adjust the law accordingly.

A statement issued by the federal department emphasizes the new regulations provide an immediate solution to the federal court ruling, but shouldn’t be interpreted as a long-term plan for medical access.

Caine calls it “a Band-aid measure.”

He would like to see cannabis added to the list of drugs already subsidized by government healthcare programs as well as “access points” for medicinal marijuana users that would provide support and guidance and “a clearer separation between medical necessity and non-medical use.”

Health Canada says it will evaluate how the new system performs in providing reasonable medical access to cannabis, but will also study other potential delivery models, such as via pharmacies.

Municipalities, meanwhile, continue to be concerned that the proliferation of grow-ops in residential areas “with a variety of associated health and safety concerns,” will now continue unabated with the reinstatement of home grow licensing.

Surrey Fire Chief Len Garis, whose testimony about the dangers of home growing was largely dismissed by the federal court, said he remains concerned about electrical fire safety risks from amateur rewiring and other hazards such as mould and herbicide contamination.

“We’ve been into almost 2,000 of these places and every one of them had a problem,” Garis said, referring to the City of Surrey’s system of inspecting home grows it identifies, usually from electricity use records.

The federal government continues to take the position that cannabis dispensaries are illegal storefront suppliers and subject to enforcement.

