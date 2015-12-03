Langley school sprayed with graffiti

One week before kids go back to school, RC Garnett Elementary has been tagged with graffiti.

One week before kids go back to school, RC Garnett Elementary in Willoughby has been hit by graffiti.

The graffiti, which occurred sometime overnight Monday into Tuesday, is just another example of problems that have plagued the school over the summer months, said former PAC president Loraine Baldwin.

Last month, people were sleeping on the roof, even setting up a make-shift camp with tarps.

The school grounds has seen used condoms, needles and other biohazards, she said.

"It's been horrible," she said.

Willoughby has seen an uptick in crime in recent months with Langley RCMP even warning residents to be aware. Police have recently busted meth labs and homes where drugs were allegedly being dealt to neighborhood kids. There is also a growing homeless camp in the woods in Willoughby.