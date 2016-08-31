Dog attack in Langley public park

A dog was attacked by a Cane Corso, similar to the one shown in this photo, at Noel Booth Park yesterday.

One man was reportedly injured in a dog attack in Noel Booth park Tuesday around 4:30 p.m.

The man was walking his Labrador in the Township park at 20309 36 Ave. when the incident took place.

According to police, the dog darted out of some bushes and clamped down on the Labrador’s neck.

The Labrador’s owner eventually managed to fight the dog off, then held it down while someone else called 911.

It’s believed the attacking dog lived near the park and somehow managed to escape from its yard.

The attacking dog, described as a Cane Corso, was 'suffocated' and died during the struggle, the police report said.

It’s not clear how badly the Labrador or its owner was hurt.

More to come.

