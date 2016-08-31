- Home
News
Serious crash on 16 Avenue
A serious crash involving a semi truck and a silver sedan in the 20700 block of 16 Avenue has ended with the car in the ditch and the semi with significant front bumper damage. Unknown injuries.
There was a serious collision in the 20700 block of 16 Avenue Wednesday morning.
Langley RCMP ask drivers to take another route. The crash appears to be a head-on collision involving a semi truck and a silver sedan which ended up in the ditch. The bumper of the semi cab has significant damage.
Injuries are unknown.
More details to come.
