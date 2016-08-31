Serious crash on 16 Avenue

A serious crash involving a semi truck and a silver sedan in the 20700 block of 16 Avenue has ended with the car in the ditch and the semi with significant front bumper damage. Unknown injuries.

Langley RCMP ask drivers to take another route. The crash appears to be a head-on collision involving a semi truck and a silver sedan which ended up in the ditch. The bumper of the semi cab has significant damage.

More details to come.