Langley man, 21, reported missing

Lucas Daniel Johnson

A 21-year-old Langley man who may be living in his van has been reported missing.

Lucas Daniel Johnson was reported missing on August 26.

Johnson who also goes by the nickname ‘Ribz’, was last in contact with his family on August 21, RCMP said.

For Lucas to not maintain consistent contact with family was said to be out of character.

Lucas recently bought a van, described as a 1994 green GMC Safari with BC Licence DK613V, and is believed to be living in the vehicle.

He is 21 years old, 5’8 tall, approximately 150 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

It is possible he may have gone to the Okanagan to look for work.

If you have information that might assist police, call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.