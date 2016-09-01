BC Ferries to remove arcades as ships come in for upgrades

The arcade from the Queen of Oak Bay was removed last spring.

BC Ferries has begun removing the arcade games from its ships as they undergo regular upgrades.

"It's a sign of the times," spokeswoman Deborah Marshall said. "What we’re finding is everyone comes on board with their own handheld devices, so the (arcades) are just not getting used anymore."

The arcade on the Queen of Oak Bay was replaced last spring with more seating, she said. Areas on other boats will turn into expanded space for the gift shops.

It will take time. The Spirit of British Columbia and Spirit of Vancouver Island aren't set for upgrades for another couple of years.

And that's not all. Marshall adds Telus is going to start removing its payphones from the ships because people just aren't using them anymore.