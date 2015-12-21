  • Connect with Us

News

A doe in Brookswood is wrapped in wire

This mother deer wrapped in wire has been seen around Brookswood with her two fawns. Critter Care is asking to be called if anyone spots her by calling 604-530-2064. - Critter Care submitted picture
This mother deer wrapped in wire has been seen around Brookswood with her two fawns. Critter Care is asking to be called if anyone spots her by calling 604-530-2064.
— image credit: Critter Care submitted picture
  • by  Monique Tamminga - Langley Times
  • posted Sep 1, 2016 at 2:00 PM

A team at Critter Care is desperate to help a distressed mother deer that has been seen around Brookswood. They’re asking that anyone who spots the doe, call them and let them know where she is.

Somehow the deer got its back end wrapped in chicken wire.

Staff at the Critter Care Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre said the mom and her piebald (two-tone) fawns have been hanging around behind Brennan's Mens Wear in Brookswood. The wire is wrapped around the doe’s back legs and hips.

"We've been trying to get her," said Critter Care founder Gail Martin. "We’re desperately trying to help her but even in her current situation she can run away quite quickly."

Critter Care rescues more than 1,000 injured and/or orphaned wildlife a year. This year, more than a dozen fawns were brought to Critter Care, nursed back to health and re-released back to select locations in the wilderness.

If anyone sees the distressed deer, especially if she is caught up on anything, they are asked to call Critter Care right away at 604-530-2064.

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event