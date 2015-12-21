A doe in Brookswood is wrapped in wire

This mother deer wrapped in wire has been seen around Brookswood with her two fawns. Critter Care is asking to be called if anyone spots her by calling 604-530-2064.

A team at Critter Care is desperate to help a distressed mother deer that has been seen around Brookswood. They’re asking that anyone who spots the doe, call them and let them know where she is.

Somehow the deer got its back end wrapped in chicken wire.

Staff at the Critter Care Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre said the mom and her piebald (two-tone) fawns have been hanging around behind Brennan's Mens Wear in Brookswood. The wire is wrapped around the doe’s back legs and hips.

"We've been trying to get her," said Critter Care founder Gail Martin. "We’re desperately trying to help her but even in her current situation she can run away quite quickly."

Critter Care rescues more than 1,000 injured and/or orphaned wildlife a year. This year, more than a dozen fawns were brought to Critter Care, nursed back to health and re-released back to select locations in the wilderness.

If anyone sees the distressed deer, especially if she is caught up on anything, they are asked to call Critter Care right away at 604-530-2064.