News

Girl, 11, missing in Langley

  • posted Sep 4, 2016 at 8:00 PM
Birhane Onedo - Supplied
Birhane Onedo
— image credit: Supplied

Langley RCMP is seeking the public's assistance to locate Birhane Onedo who was last seen this morning at 10:50 when she left her Willoughby Heights home.

Birhane is an 11 year old black girl who was wearing a pink shirt, a black jacket and black pants.  She is known to go by 'Bear-Bear' or 'BB' on FaceBook.

If you have any information that might assist police to locate Birhane, please call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

 

