Girl, 11, missing in Langley

Birhane Onedo

Langley RCMP is seeking the public's assistance to locate Birhane Onedo who was last seen this morning at 10:50 when she left her Willoughby Heights home.

Birhane is an 11 year old black girl who was wearing a pink shirt, a black jacket and black pants. She is known to go by 'Bear-Bear' or 'BB' on FaceBook.

If you have any information that might assist police to locate Birhane, please call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.