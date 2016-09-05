Langley house destroyed by fire

Sunday night house fire in the 24300 block of 72nd Ave. Crews arrived to find a large 2 storey house fully involved in fire.

Around 10 p.m. Sunday night Township of Langley fire crews received a report of a house fire in the 24300 block of 72 Avenue in a rural area of North Langley.

Crews arrived to find a large two storey house fully involved in fire.

Lights were on inside the home and cars were in the driveway so crews set up to enter the home out of concern that there were still people inside.

Fortunately it was discovered that the family was out for the night at a wedding.

They arrived home later on to discover their house had been completely destroyed by fire. There are no fire hydrants in this rural part of Langley so water had to shuttled in using tanker trucks.