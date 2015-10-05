Vandals trash Aldergrove Lions Club concession

The Aldergrove Lions Club's concession at Philip Jackman Park was broken into over the weekend, with extensive damage done to the facility and equipment.

"The loss to the club is an estimated $12,000 damage to replace the coolers, microwave and freezers," said Lions secretary-treasurer Tom Latter.

"This despicable act of vandalism is a coward's way of getting notoriety. We have photos of a damaged freezer with graffiti 'tagging' on it, and we are hoping that someone who knows something about this will come forward."

Persons with information related to this crime are asked to report it to the Langley RCMP, 604-532-3200.

Three photos below show extent of damages to property, while the closeup photo above shows the distinctive graffiti "tag" left behind on the freezer.