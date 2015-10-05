  • Connect with Us

News

Vandals trash Aldergrove Lions Club concession

Closeup photo shows graffiti
Closeup photo shows graffiti 'tag' left on freezer at the Lion's Club concession.
— image credit: Submitted photo
  • by  Kurt Langmann - Aldergrove Star
  • posted Sep 5, 2016 at 6:00 PM

The Aldergrove Lions Club's concession at Philip Jackman Park was broken into over the weekend, with extensive damage done to the facility and equipment.

"The loss to the club is an estimated $12,000 damage to replace the coolers, microwave and freezers," said Lions secretary-treasurer Tom Latter.

"This despicable act of vandalism is a coward's way of getting notoriety. We have photos of a damaged freezer with graffiti 'tagging' on it, and we are hoping that someone who knows something about this will come forward."

Persons with information related to this crime are asked to report it to the Langley RCMP, 604-532-3200.

Three photos below show extent of damages to property, while the closeup photo above shows the distinctive graffiti "tag" left behind on the freezer.

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event