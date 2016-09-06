  • Connect with Us

Pair accused of spending $2,000 on stolen credit cards

This pair are accused of racking up over $2,000 in credit card charges after the cards had been stolen from a parked vehicle in Walnut Grove on Aug. 29. - RCMP submitted photos
This pair are accused of racking up over $2,000 in credit card charges after the cards had been stolen from a parked vehicle in Walnut Grove on Aug. 29.
— image credit: RCMP submitted photos
  • posted Sep 6, 2016 at 3:00 PM

The Langley RCMP are hoping the public can help identify a man and woman who allegedly went on a shopping spree with stolen credit cards recently.

The pictured male and female are accused of racking up more than $2,000 in charges using credit cards allegedly stolen from a vehicle in the Walnut Grove area on Aug. 29.

If you can help identify these alleged thieves, please call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

 

