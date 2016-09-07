- Home
News
Riders against cancer arrive in the Langleys
Cyclists arrived in the Langleys as the cross-Canada Sears National Kids Cancer Ride got underway Wednesday.
A cross-Canada ride to raise funds to fight cancer got underway today.
The riders arrived in the Langleys around 9 a.m. for breakfast and to pick up $26,000 in donations.
The Sears National Kids Cancer Ride is set to end in Halifax on Sept. 24.
More to come.
