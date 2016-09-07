Seniors Summit coming to Langley on Thursday

Langley MP Mark Warawa is co-hosting a Seniors Summit along side the Canadian Medical Association at the Langley Seniors' Resource Centre on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Within 13 years, one in four Canadians will be seniors.

Mark Warawa, Langley-Aldergrove MP and Official Opposition Critic for Seniors, invites Langley seniors to share and listen to innovative ideas for improving health care for this demographic at the Langley Seniors Summit Sept. 8.

The summit will take place at the Langley Seniors Resource Centre from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Presenters at the event include Dr. Granger Avery, President of the Canadian Medical Association, and Lori Godin, Manager of Clinical Operations for Seniors at Langley Memorial Hospital.

"I want to invite all Langley seniors to come, share and learn about ideas and opportunities for improving seniors care," said Warawa. "With more and more Baby Boomers reaching 65, there has been increasing discussion about key needs that need to be met in seniors health care. Right now, one in six Canadians is a senior. Within thirteen years, that number will be one in four. This fundamental shift in our country's demographics presents new opportunities and challenges in seniors care."

At the summit, Dr. Avery, President of the CMA, will present the CMA's vision for health care, with a focus on meeting the needs for an aging population.

"Our health system is not performing as it should, yet we spend considerable amounts of money to fund it. We need to do things differently and the upcoming Health Accord represents a unique opportunity to make real changes," says Dr. Avery.

The summit will also feature a local health care representative. Lori Godin, manager of clinical operations for seniors at Langley Memorial Hospital, will present on 'Aging in Place.'

"With proactive planning, healthy lifestyle choices, being socially active, leveraging formal and informal supports, - including community resources - it is possible to age and live at home until the end or our lives," said Lori Godin.