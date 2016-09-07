Truck fire on the Langley side of the Golden Ears Bridge

This transport truck caught fire on the 200 Street exit headed southbound on the Golden Ears Bridge around 3:30 p.m.

A transport truck caught fire on the Langley side of the Golden Ears Bridge at the start of the afternoon commute on Wednesday.

Around 3:30 p.m., Township fire crews responded to a truck which erupted in flames in the right lane on the 200 Street exit heading southbound. The billowing smoke obscured visibility and the southbound lanes were shut down for sometime. There may be congestion around the bridge.