Langley Lions still rebuilding concession after theft

Ray Tremblay was applying the finishing touches last week to a new portable hot water sink for the Langley Lions Club concession at Cruise-In this Saturday. Tremblay, who used to repair RVs, built the new sink to replace one stolen along with thousands of dollars of other gear from the Lions trailer.

More than six months after someone cleaned out the Langley Lions Club concession trailer, the local charity is struggling to re-equip in time to operate their hamburger fundraiser at the Good Times Cruise-In this weekend.

The service cub estimates it will take around $10,000 to replace everything that was stolen.

“We’re still missing a lot,” said Ray Tremblay, a past district president of the Lions.

Despite that, Tremblay said the club will be serving their “Lions Burger Special” at their usual location at Innes Corner, at Fraser Highway and Glover Road.

They will be doing it with begged, borrowed and donated equipment, including a new aluminum-frame hot water sink that Tremblay, who used to repair RVs, was personally assembling in his garage a few days before Cruise-In.

“We need hot running water to satisfy the requirements of Fraser Health,” Tremblay said.

Intercontinental Truck Body in Surrey built the aluminum frame for free and the fixtures were donated by Tedco RV in Langley.

The BBQ Shop has donated two grills and Tremblay will bring his own small freezer to Cruise-In.

“It’s going to work,” he said.

He said the Lions concession could still use a 20-by-20-foot tent to replace the stolen shelter they have yet to replace.

“It would be great if someone would donate one.”

It was last February when a thief or thieves broke into a fenced-off compound and removed the trailer in which the Langley Lions stored the tents and cooking gear they use to cook burgers at community events.

Police quickly located the trailer, but by then the contents had been pillaged, leaving the Lions with almost nothing but a few tent poles.

Tremblay said the trailer is now stored in a different location that is “way more secure.”

September 29 fundraiser planned

On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Lions will hold a fundraiser to help re-stock the concession trailer at the Townhall Public house at 19640 64 Ave. with dinner at 7 p.m. and draws at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $20, which purchases a beef burger with fries and choice of lager or wine. There will be a silent auction, 50/50 draw, Toonie toss and door prizes.

For tickets contact Paul Keeris at 604-888-7513.