Cruise-In the highlight of busy weekend in Langley

Thousands of classic car enthusiasts are expected to descend on downtown Langley this weekend as the annual Langley Good Times Cruise-In returns. It's one of several big community events happening in the Langleys this weekend.

The annual Good Times Cruise-In is coming to downtown Langley this Saturday, Sept. 10 from

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thousands of car enthusiasts are expected to check out the free display of classic cars, hot rods, vintage motorcycles and more.

The fun doesn’t stop at looking under the hood and the interiors of one-of-a-kind vehicles and trucks. Live entertainment goes all day with the likes of Elvis Elite playing the MainStage at Fraser Highway and 204 Street at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Local bands, including Six Gun Romeo and Exit 58 will also be playing some great tunes.

The ever popular Concours d’Elegance takes over Douglas Park for the day and there are also activities and shows at the casino parking lot and Value Village lot. In-N-Out Burger will once again be serving up its famous burgers to hungry but patient patrons.

All the roads along Fraser Highway between 203 Street to 208 Street will be closed to traffic for the car show.

There is free parking at Kwantlen Polytechnic University with shuttle service to the car show, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $2 per person, with all money going to the Langley Lodge and the Langley Seniors Centre.

The fun continues on Sunday with the ever-popular swap meet and car corral. More than 100 vendors will be selling parts, tools and more from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the KPU parking lot at the corner of Langley Bypass and Glover Road. Admission is $2. This is also where 100 vintage cars will be for sale at the car corral.

If drooling over hot rods all day helps you work up an appetite on Saturday, head over to the Fort Langley Food Truck Festival for food options of all kinds. Or help children by attending the Township Firefighters’ Charitable Society’s annual fundraiser at Krause Berry Farms, where there is a firefighter pie eating contest, bouncy castles and more.

Sunday is also jam-packed with events. Put on your comfy pants, and head to the BBQ off the Bypass at the Well Seasoned Food Store parking lot, 20353 64 Ave., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Samples of fall off-the-bone barbecue will be offered all day.

The Parkinson’s SuperWalk takes place at Douglas Park from 9-11 a.m. on Sunday.

Laurica Farm, at 25775 12 Ave., is hosting this year’s Feast of Fields from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are required. They may be purchased here.