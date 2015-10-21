Farm house fire suspicious

Crews arrived to find a large 2 storey farm house fully involved in the 24300 block of 72nd Ave. on Sunday, Sept. 4.

The fire that destroyed a house on a Langley blueberry farm last Sunday (Sept. 4) has been deemed suspicious.

"It's suspicious in nature and continues to be under investigation. We are working with the Langley RCMP," said Pat Walker, Township assistant fire chief.

Investigators have established that the fire likely started on the exterior of the home.

The family who lived in the house were away at a wedding when the fire started at around 9:45 p.m.

The property, in the 24300 block of 72 Avenue, is quite rural so the fire went unnoticed for some time, Walker said.

"The fire spread quickly," said Walker. "When our crews arrived it was fully involved."

It was a neighbour who noticed the flames and called it in.

Lights were on inside the home and cars were in the driveway, so fire crews set up to enter the home out of concern that there were still people inside.

Fortunately, it was discovered that the family was out for the night at a wedding.

They arrived home later on to discover their house had been completely destroyed by the fire.

The family is thought to have lived there for about three years. Walker said the farm is immaculately kept.

There are no fire hydrants in this rural part of Langley so water had to be shuttled in, using tanker trucks.

"Our team is very efficient with bringing in water," Walker said.

The investigation continues into the suspected arson.