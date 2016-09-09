Chloé Ellis resigns as leadership candidate for BC Conservative Party

Chloe Ellis, shown here announcing her candidacy for leader of the BC Conservative Party in Fort Langley last July, has announced she is stepping down from the race. The 25-year-old is stepping away from politics following a family member's diagnosis of terminal cancer.

Chloé Ellis, a New Westminster resident who came to Fort Langley earlier this summer to announce her candidacy for leader of the BC Conservative Party, has resigned her bid.

In a release issued on Friday morning, the 25-year-old Ellis announced she has decided not to seek the position, following a family member’s diagnosis of terminal lung cancer.

“It is with a heavy heart I announce my resignation as the BC Conservative Party’s leadership candidate,” Ellis stated in the release.

“My father lost his battle to cancer in 2009, and now my grandfather is plagued with this illness as well.

“I cannot knowingly divide my time between my family in crisis and give the time needed to the party going into the provincial election.”

By stepping aside, Ellis said, she is able to urge her own supporters to stand united with another candidate — Konrad Pimiskern — in his bid for leader.

The BC Conservatives will hold their leadership convention in Prince George on Sept. 17.

“I would like to thank my family, friends and supporters for their unwavering support and prayers during this trying time,” said Ellis.

Ellis began her bid for leader of the BC Conservatives in May, and made her candidacy official with an announcement in front of the Fort Langley Community Hall in mid-July.

During her announcement, Ellis said she chose the "iconic" hall because it was built in 1931, the last time B.C. had a Conservative premier, and because Langley is a "true blue riding" that has traditionally supported the Conservatives.

“I will return to politics in the future when the time is right”, Ellis said.

British Columbians will go to the polls on May 9, 2017.