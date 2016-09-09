Driver killed, two passengers injured in crash at 72 Avenue and Crush Crescent

One person has died and two others are badly injured after a Cadillac collided with two parked cars and a moving vehicle late Friday afternoon in Langley.

According to Langley RCMP, the vehicle's driver was killed and his two passengers were critically injured when the Cadillac crashed near the intersection of 72 Avenue and Crush Crescent.

Police were called at approximately 5:30 p.m. for a report of an impaired/erratic driver in the area of 72 Avenue and 203 Street.

Police received word that the Cadillac was driving at excessive rates of speed and veering into oncoming traffic. It had last been seen eastbound on 72 Avenue.

The Cadillac collided with two parked cars and continued until it collided with a moving vehicle, a Ford pickup, and spun off the road.

The driver of the Cadillac is confirmed deceased and his two passengers, who were originally trapped, have been freed from the vehicle.

Both were transported to hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

No serious injuries were sustained by the occupant of the Ford pickup.

ICARS has been called to attend and assist Langley Traffic Section with the investigation.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area for the next several hours while investigators complete their work.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to police is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.