Warming up for Good Times Cruise-In in Langley

Lloyd 'Boomer' Wilson, son 'Buddy' and wife Amanda from South Delta took part in a Friday night show and shine in their Valiant.

The Friday night before the official start of the annual Good Times Cruise-In in Langley City, the streets were filled with classic cars and car fans.

There were several show and shine events for owners that brought out a wide range of vehicles from classic custom hot rods to brand-new performance vehicles.

Cruise-In gets under way at 9 a.m. and wraps up at 4 p.m.

This year, among the many attractions, there will be new band locations and bands, it will mark the second year for the Rokstad custom car showcase, and the iconic In-N-Out Burger chain will be back with its biggest food truck.