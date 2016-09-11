BBQ off the Bypass gets underway in Langley

Louis Saitowitz of 'Braai-Q' which stands for 'BBQ' in Afrikaans. The Richmond team was competing in the annual BBQ off the Bypass in Langley Township.

The 11th annual BBQ off the Bypass is underway today, with two dozen of the top barbecue teams from across B.C., Washington State, Montana and Saskatchewan in a heated competition for a grand prize of $5,000 cash.

The public is invited to come by and enjoy complimentary samples of savoury slow-cooked meat and other delicious dishes at event held in the parking lot of Well Seasoned Gourmet Food Store (117-20353 64 Ave.).

Event founder Angie Quaale started the event over a decade ago at her store’s old location on the Langley Bypass to expose people in the Lower Mainland to a style of cooking not ordinarily seen here.

Categories in this year’s competition include chicken, brisket, ribs, pork and blackbox. The winner will also qualify for an invitation to compete in the Jack Daniels World BBQ Championship in Tennessee and The American Royal BBQ in Kansas City.

The competition will also be paired with the seventh annual Great B.C. Bake-Off, where amateur pie makers can submit their favourite pie or tart in one of three categories: fruit pie, butter tart or anything pie. This competition is open to the public, with entries due by noon. The first place winner in each category will receive a $150 Well Seasoned gift card and a recipe featured on the BBQ off the Bypass website.

Donations will be collected throughout the day for TinyKittens Society, a non-profit cat rescue group. Last year’s event raised $6,809.95 for the organization, which is run 100 per cent by volunteers.

Johnston’s Pork will be cooking two whole hogs on a rotisserie and selling sandwiches by donation, and Otter Co-op will also be selling local corn on the cob to help raise money.

For more information, visit bbqoffthebypass.com.

Photos below: John Hainsworth of "The Smoking Grill Next Door" preps; Saffron Hodgson of "Bush Kitchen"; Jeff Howell of "Mak Daddies"; and a grill fires up.







