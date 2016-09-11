Langley march for Parkinson's

About 100 people took part in the Parkinson Superwalk in Langley City.

Following a Tai Chi demonstration and warm-up in Douglas Park, they headed for the One-Way and a march through the city.

This year marks the 21st anniversary of the event taking place in British Columbia, with over 20 communities participating .

The event, organized by the Parkinson’s Society of BC, raises funds for valuable education, resources, support services and research.

The society receives no government funding and relies heavily on this walk to fund all of its services.

To donate, go to SuperWalkBC.kintera.org or call 1-800-668-3330.