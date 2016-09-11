Big bang mystery in Aldergrove

A loud noise that sounded like an explosion rocked Aldergrove Saturday night around 8 p.m.

The sound generated more than a dozen 911 calls from the area near 28A Ave. and 269 St. near Aldergrove Community Secondary School.

Eyewitness accounts varied from seeing a flash to fireworks that went in to the air and detonated.

Langley RCMP arrived at the scene to find more than 50 people had gathered in the parking lot of the Aldergrove Community Centre on 29 Ave. to look for the source of the noise.

A search of the nearby park, skate board park and fields by citizens, Langley Township fire services and police on the ground aided by the Air 1 police helicopter did not find anything that resembled an explosion, RCMP said.

It is believed that whatever made the bang had the noise amplified by the surrounding buildings that were made of concrete.

BC Hydro had no reports of power outages that might result from a transformer failure.