Alcohol may be involved in serious motorcycle crash

RCMP investigate possible impaired crash in Langley on Saturday, involving a motorcyclist.

Alcohol may have played a role in a crash that has left a 30-year-old motorcyclist in critical condition on Saturday evening.

Around 6 p.m., the motorcyclist drove into a ditch at Highway 10 and 72 Avenue, said Langley RCMP. The rider was ejected and seriously injured. Emergency crews rushed the rider, who had Alberta plates, to hospital where he remains with internal injuries and broken bones, said police.

Police have applied for a blood warrant.