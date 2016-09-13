Former model awarded $440,000 for injuries in Langley crash

A woman who once modeled for Playboy and Penthouse magazines was permanently incapacitated after she was hit by an out-of-control SUV while inside a Langley City heath food store in May of 2013.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has awarded $440,000 in compensation to Elaine Margaret Starchuk for the 2013 accident.

Starchuk was standing in line at the Deli counter at Nature’s Fare Market when the vehicle driven by the Helmutt Hannig crashed through the glass windows and hit her.

She was slammed into the wall, leaving a dent in the drywall.

At the time, it appeared the driver had accidentally hit the gas while meaning to press the brake.

In her written decision, Justice Brenda Brown said Starchuk suffered a soft tissue injury to her neck, shoulders, upper limbs, back, chest, and right foot; a torn breast implant which required surgery and has left her with postoperative pain; chronic neck and shoulder pain; soft tissue injuries to her arms with persisting forearm and hand pain, numbness and tingling as well as "posttraumatic stress disorder, somatic symptom disorder, chronic pain, and a mild traumatic brain injury."

The judge said Starchuk will "remain at risk for a potential reduction in capacity due to her psychiatric diagnoses because of exacerbation from stress or other triggers; increased risk of developing another psychiatric diagnosis; and increased risk of developing fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue syndrome."