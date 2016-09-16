New $55 million high school announced for Willoughby slope

The provincial government has announced plans to build a new high school on the Willoughby slope. Once it is complete, R.E. Mountain Secondary will be converted to a middle school. There are also plans to expand RC Garnett elementary to hold an additional 200 students.

The Willoughby slope will get a new high school.

Langley MLAs Mary Polak and Rich Coleman, joined by members of the Langley board of education school district staff, teachers, parents and students, made the announcement at R.E. Mountain Secondary school on Friday afternoon.

In addition to the new secondary school, which will have a capacity of 1,500 students and cost $55.2 million to build, RC Garnett Elementary School, which opened in 2007, will be expanded to hold an additional 200 students. That upgrade is expected to cost $4.7 million.

Another $7.2 million has been earmarked to acquire land for a new elementary school in northeast Latimer.

Finally, the province announced that once the new high school is open in Willoughby, R.E. Mountain Secondary will be converted to a middle school, for students in Grades 6-8.

R.E. Mountain is currently operating at 138 per cent capacity and using 16 portables.

The new secondary school will be more than double the size of R.E. Mountain Middle school, which will alleviate this pressure and get students out of portables and into classrooms, said the province.

Design work is expected to start this fall on the new secondary school, and construction is expected to start this winter for the expansion at R.C. Garnett Elementary.

Total cost of the projects is expected to be $67.1 million.

More to come.