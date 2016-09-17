- Home
News
Protesters march against proposed 216 St. intersection in Langley
Walter Becker manned the megaphone for a residents protest against the planned 216 St. intersection.
About 150 people took part in a protest against the planned 216 Street interchange today in Walnut Grove.
They held a pancake breakfast, then marched down 216 Street from the Telegraph Trail Intersection at 10 a.m.
Opponents say the interchange represents an alteration of the original plan that would have run the highway off-ramp through 217A Street, providing a buffer with the residential neighborhood.
Several members of Langley Township council attended.
More to come.
