Terry Fox runs underway in the Langleys

The Terry Fox run gets underway in Walnut Grove.

Chris Theeparajah, his wife Karyn and their son Carter arrived at the Walnut Grove community centre in Langley Township this morning with a donation of $1,050 for the Terry Fox run.

The Langley residents were part of a team, "Di's Dynamos Volume Three," that raised the money in the memory of Diana Leung.

"She was the wife of one of my groomsmen, and she passed away from cancer about three years ago," Theeparajah explained.

It was a welcome addition to the donations at the Walnut Grover location, which had already received $2,600 in pledges before the Theeparajahs showed up.

About 100 people took part in the Walnut Grove Terry Fox run, one of three held in the Langleys.

The others were held in Langley City and Aldergrove.

Like the Theeparajahs, the Cowie family, Rich and Ramona, had a very personal reason for participating Sunday.

"This is our 25th year (of taking part in the run)," Rich Cowie explained.

It was 25 years ago that their son Nigel was diagnosed with cancer.

As they spoke to a Times reporter, Nigel, an athletic-looking man in his mid-twenties approached to check on his dog, a sociable ridgeback that his father had on a leash.

"My son is a survivor," Cowie said.

It was also a personal issue for Walnut Grove run organizer Midori Turner, a volunteer with the Rotary Club of Langley Sunrise.

"I have people in my life fighting the battle (with cancer) now," she said.

Turner said the turnout was about the same as last year.

M.C. Jeff Morfitt described the annual run, now in its 36th year, as the "world's largest one-day fund-raiser for cancer research."

Chris Theeparajah, his wife Karyn and their son Carter await the start of the Terry Fox run. Dan Ferguson/Langley Times