Elderly driver suffers medical incident, crashes in Aldergrove

Another driver has suffered a fatal medical incident, this time on Friday in Aldergrove.

A 79-year-old Aldergrove man suffered a fatal medical incident while driving, causing his vehicle to veer off the road, hitting a BC Hydro box, two parked cars and a concrete wall on Friday.

Around 1:15 p.m., the man was driving east in the 22400 block of Fraser Highway when his van went off road, colliding with a hydro box, then a parked car, which hit another parked car, through some hedges and hitting a concrete wall near a car wash, where the vehicle came to rest, said police.

Emergency responders said he had passed away at the crash. No one else was injured.

This is the second fatal crash in recent weeks where the driver suffered a catastrophic medical incident.

On Friday, Sept. 9, a 57-year-old Maple Ridge man was driving with his wife and son in the vehicle east on 72 Avenue when he suffered a heart attack.

At an accelerated speed, the vehicle veered into oncoming traffic, hit two parked cars and continued on to collide with a pick up truck and spun into the ditch near Crush Crescent.

The driver was confirmed deceased at the scene and his wife and son were taken to hospital in critical condition. They are now in stable condition but with serious injuries.