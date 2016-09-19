More than two dozen animals seized in Langley

The BC SPCA has seized dozens of animals from a home in Langley today.

Around 2 p.m., B.C. SPCA officers in white hazmat suits visited the single family home in the 5200 block of 216 Street.

The BC SPCA executed a warrant to remove animals from the property, following a complaint that the animals were in distress.

So far, 18 cats and 21 farm animals have been seized and they are currently examining more than 40 dogs on the property to determine if they will need to be taken into care.

“Our constables and a community veterinarian are on the property and, based on the their assessment, we are currently removing animals who meet the definition of distress under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and who require immediate care,” said Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer for the BC SPCA.

She notes that the animals are not part of a puppy/cat mill or breeding situation but are suffering from malnutrition and other medical issues.

The cats and and dogs that have been removed will be triaged at the Vancouver SPCA shelter and will be assessed to determine ongoing treatment.

All of the farm animals, which include goats, sheep, hens, roosters, ducks, pigeons and a pot-bellied pig, will be cared for at the Good Shepherd Barn at BC SPCA’s Surrey Branch.

Moriarty plans to provide an update on how many dogs were seized soon.

There are six SPCA vehicles parked at the house and RCMP is also present.