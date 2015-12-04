$90,000 in stolen property recovered

Some of the stolen property recovered from an Aldergrove residence by RCMP.

RCMP in Langley, Clinton, and 100 Mile House are thankful for the assistance of CFSEU North District and RTIC (Real Time Intelligence Centre) after a joint investigation has resulted in multiple charges against a number of individuals.

Police were able to recover an estimated $90,000 in stolen property.

As well, numerous stolen firearms have been recovered.

Throughout the month of July, Langley businesses were plagued with break and enters where substantial amounts of property was stolen.

Investigators in Langley’s Street Enforcement Unit (SEU) located a suspect vehicle at a residence in the Aldergrove area on July 26 and the work began in earnest.

With the assistance of the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team, a search warrant was executed at the residence. SEU officers found much more than they bargained on, including stolen firearms, sporting goods, sport supplements, automotive equipment, three dirt bikes, clothing and a prohibited Taser disguised as a cell phone. The stolen property was from numerous break and enters throughout Langley, Surrey and 100 Mile house.

Arrested at the Langley residence were Cody Ball and Nicole Poulson.

Cody John Ball, age 27 of Langley, and Nicole Devon Leigh Poulson, age 23 of Langley, are each charged with three counts of break and enter and possession of a prohibited firearm.

Poulson is charged with an additional two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm.

Cody Ball will also face one count of possession of stolen property.

Both are scheduled to re appear in Surrey Court on October 14. Cody Ball remains in custody and Nicole Poulson has been released with a number of strict conditions.

Further investigation after the Langley search led SEU investigators to apply for a second search warrant for a property on Kelly Lake Road in Clinton. Once granted, the warrant was executed by members of Clinton and 100 Mile House RCMP Detachments and CFSEU-BC North District on July 29.

Twenty-seven firearms stolen from the Lone Butte break and enter were recovered, as well as numerous stolen optical devices, various boxes of ammunition, and 18 additional firearms not related to the break-in.

Officers arrested Christopher Michael Hendricks, age 24 of Clinton. He has been released from custody and will re appear in Surrey Provincial Court on October 14 as well. Hendricks is charged with two counts of break and enter and possession of stolen property over $5000.

Additionally, charges for break and enter, two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm and two counts of possession of stolen property have now been approved against Charles Ball, age 22 of Langley, and Dallas Ball, age 23 of Langley. Charles Ball faces a third count of possession of a prohibited firearm.

Warrants of arrest have been issued for both Charles and Dallas Ball (photos below).

"Effective policing strategies in B.C. must include law enforcement partnerships across jurisdictions focused on the timely sharing of information and being able to action that into effective enforcement to make our streets safer," said Staff Sergeant Lindsey Houghton of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of BC.

"This investigation is a prime example of several RCMP Detachments throughout the province and the CFSEU-BC working collaboratively to quickly bring all available resources to bear on criminals operating in our communities."

If you have information that might assist police to execute these warrants, please call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

Should you need to remain anonymous, please call CrimeStoppers.

