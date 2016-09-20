Emergency kits bound for Langley schools

Langley schools will be outfitted with custom built emergency kits, including 41 administration ‘grab and go’ bags, as well as 650 emergency classroom packs. The distribution of the kits is part of a district wide plan to prepare for a potentially devastating earthquake.

The Langley School District is addressing the high earthquake risk in B.C. by providing schools with appropriate emergency supplies.

In response to the district’s request for proposals, St. John Ambulance will be outfitting each of the District’s 43 schools with the custom-built emergency kits.

The last massive earthquake that shook the West Coast took place in 1700, and research shows that there’s a one in four chance that a mega-thrust earthquake will hit within the next 50 years.

Recently, a 2.2 Richter scale earthquake rattled windows in Oliver on Sept. 11.

“It’s critical that our schools are properly prepared in the event of an emergency, and it’s great to see the Langley School District stepping up to do what they can,” said Karen MacPherson, CEO of St. John Ambulance (B.C. and Yukon).

The classroom grab-and-go bags include dust masks, flashlights, whistles, and first aid supplies, while the administration kits contain such items as battery-operated radios, hard hats, rope, safety goggles, splints, cold packs, and more extensive first aid supplies.

St. John Ambulance will also provide instructional talks and demos regarding the use and care of the kits, as well as advising the schools of any expired products that eventually might need replacing.

“Langley School District is grateful for the support and dedication of the District Parents Advisory Council and the Emergency Preparedness Committee for making this worthwhile project a reality for Langley Schools,” said the Assistant Superintendent of Schools, Claire Guy.