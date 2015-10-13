  • Connect with Us

News

Van explodes at Belmont Elementary

A contractor
A contractor's van exploded just outside Belmont Elementary Tuesday evening. The cause of the fire is unknown but no one was injured and school is in session.
— image credit: Jim McGregor photo
  • by  Monique Tamminga - Langley Times
  • Langley posted Sep 21, 2016 at 9:00 AM

School is in session today but students at Belmont Elementary will have a good story to talk about.

A contractor’s truck exploded while parked at Belmont Elementary school at 203 and 40 Avenue on Tuesday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m., neighbours reported hearing two explosions from the van and the entire back portion caught fire. There was a soccer practice going on at the fields, but luckily it was far enough away that no one was impacted.

Township of Langley firefighters were able to get the fire under control prior to any damage to the interior of the school. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The contractor was in the school cleaning the ducts, said Langley School District spokesperson Ken Hoff.

A building inspector went into the school last night and deemed it safe. A few windows were broken in the fire and were bordered up and there was some soot to clean up but otherwise the school is in good condition, Hoff said.

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event