Van explodes at Belmont Elementary

A contractor's van exploded just outside Belmont Elementary Tuesday evening. The cause of the fire is unknown but no one was injured and school is in session.

School is in session today but students at Belmont Elementary will have a good story to talk about.

A contractor’s truck exploded while parked at Belmont Elementary school at 203 and 40 Avenue on Tuesday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m., neighbours reported hearing two explosions from the van and the entire back portion caught fire. There was a soccer practice going on at the fields, but luckily it was far enough away that no one was impacted.

Township of Langley firefighters were able to get the fire under control prior to any damage to the interior of the school. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The contractor was in the school cleaning the ducts, said Langley School District spokesperson Ken Hoff.

A building inspector went into the school last night and deemed it safe. A few windows were broken in the fire and were bordered up and there was some soot to clean up but otherwise the school is in good condition, Hoff said.