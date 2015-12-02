Two injured in Langley intersection crash

Two people were injured in a Tuesday night collision involving a motorcycle and a car at Mufford Cres. and 64 Ave.

Two people were taken to hospital after a car and motorcycle collided Tuesday around 9 p.m. in Langley Township. The crash occurred at the intersection of Mufford Crescent and 64 Avenue.

The motorcycle caught fire after the crash and bystanders used a fire extinguisher to put it out.

The motorcycle rider was conscious and was transported to Royal Columbian Hospital with undetermined injuries.

The driver of the car was taken to Surrey memorial with what were described as relatively minor injuries.

One witness said the collision occurred as the car was making a left turn.

Langley RCMP said both vehicles were entering the intersection on a yellow light when the collision occurred.

The detachment issued a safety reminder that drivers should never assume that an oncoming vehicle will stop because the light has turned yellow.