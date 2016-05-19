Langley RCMP look for more victims

Langley RCMP arrested a man on Tuesday who was in traffic, fighting with motorists and possibly assaulting random strangers.

Langley RCMP are asking if there are other victims out there after arresting a man who was verbally and possibly physically assaulting random people in downtown Langley on Tuesday.

A man in his 20s who is on probation was arrested after police received a flurry of 911 calls about a male appearing drunk or high, walking in traffic, harassing motorists and possibly assaulting at least one woman. Police say he was even trying to get into apartment buildings in the area.

Around 3:50 pm, the Langley RCMP received a number of calls regarding a man who was believed to be drunk or high, harassing motorists and pedestrians in the area of 53 Ave and 204 St. The man was described as a South Asian male with short receding hair, a grey sweatshirt, black pants, in his late 20s. Members of the Langley RCMP attended to the area and located the suspect. He was arrested and appeared in court today on a breach of probation charges.

To date, the police investigation has determined this suspect was in the area for a period of time walking into traffic, trying to get into apartment buildings, and stopping random pedestrians, said Langley RCMP Sgt. Alexandra Mulvihill.

"A number of witness statements have been taken and investigators believe the male may have had physical contact or assaulted at least one other female," said Mulvihill. "Investigators would like to talk to this female, and any other individuals who may have had physical contact with this male as they walked down 204 St."

Anyone with information can call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 or Crime Stoppers at:

Talk: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)

Type: www.solvecrime.ca

Text: BCTIP and your message to CRIMES (274637)