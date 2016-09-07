Editorial: A fun- and food-filled weekend ahead in Langley

For those who live in or anywhere near the Langleys, there will be no excuse this weekend for complaining of boredom.

Whether you’re into classic movies, collector cars, live music, dancing, walking, family fun or just love a good bite to eat, there will be no shortage of activities to check out between Friday night and Sunday afternoon.

And, as an added bonus, by taking in several of them, you’ll also be helping a charity.

The main event is, of course, the Langley Good Times Cruise-In happening in downtown Langley City on Saturday.

The annual car show draws about 100,000 people each September, with proceeds from a range of attractions on site going to the Cruise-In’s handful of selected beneficiaries.

Those who aren’t craving an In-N-Out burger, or didn’t manage to get their hands on one of the limited number of coveted tickets, can head up the road to Fort Langley, where the food truck festival will take over two of the village’s main streets, with a range of culinary offerings available.

Also on Saturday, there will be a family fun day at the farm, as Krause Berry Farms hosts a fundraiser on behalf of the Township of Langley Firefighters Charitable Society.

On Sunday it’s time to eat once again as the annual BBQ off the Bypass returns, to continue introducing Canadians to traditional southern style slow cooking. The event will raise money for local animal rescue group, Tiny Kittens.

Once you’ve had enough to eat, there will be an opportunity to burn a few calories for a good cause as the SuperWalk for Parkinson’s departs from Douglas Park on Sunday at 10 a.m.

Sports fans, meanwhile, can look forward to the Langley Rivermen home opener at George Preston on Friday night.

If football’s more your thing, plan to be at McLeod Athletic Park at 4 p.m. on Saturday when the Langley Rams hit the field.