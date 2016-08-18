Letter: Marijuana is not a wonder drug

Editor: Regarding “A Taste of his own medicine” (the Times, Aug 5) front page article regarding Randy Caine.

Please do not glorify this disease. It is no surprise that a long time marijuana smoker is diagnosed with lung cancer. Smoking anything long-term causes lung cancer, and the prognosis is never good.

Randy Caine regained the use of his left hand because of conventional treatment, ie: radiation and chemotherapy.

The return of his sense of taste and the regrowth of his hair, happens to everyone, not just cannabis users.

This man ingested a toxic drug for years and he is paying the price. Your story made it sound like marijuana is a wonder drug.

It is not.

L. Dick,

Langley