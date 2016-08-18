Letter: A word of thanks to a kind police officer

Editor: I want to acknowledge a police officer’s act of kindness and compassion. As I was driving on Fraser Highway in Aldergrove, this officer had his lights on and as I drove slowly past, I saw a cat that had been hit by a car.

The cat was still alive and was trying to get up.

I want to thank the officer for having his lights on and having people going around the cat on the road .

The poor cat looked as though he was struck at the side of his head and I hope he has made it.

I write this letter because these kind things that people — and especially police officers — should go not unnoticed.

It is great to see someone else who values life as much as I do.

I would like to mention to cat owners, I, as a cat owner myself, never let my kitty outside. You may think this is cruel, but its even crueler exposing your pet to traffic and other dangers. Here at my place we have lots of coyotes.

So, please, if you really love your cat and want him to live long, keep him indoors.

Have a window open for him with a closed screen, take the cat in your arms and stand outside the door for a bit — this is what I do for my cat .

An older cat may not pine to get out as much as a one-year-old.

Young cats are very much like human teenagers and want to investigate things.

When I drove back, which was not long afterward, the policeman and cat were gone, so I assume the cat was driven to the vet.

Thank you officer, for your kindness and love.

Seeing him on the spot gave me hope for the cat’s survival.

If needed, I will contribute some money for the vet bill.

Dieter Krotzek,

Langley