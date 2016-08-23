Letter: Aldergrove crossing funds would be better spent elsewhere

Editor: The Aug. 12 article about a $25.5 million upgrade for Highway 13 border traffic makes me wonder where our elected officials’ priorities lay.

$25.5 million for folks leaving Canada to visit the USA — a great place to spend your hard-earned Canadian dollars.

An easier way to regulate the traffic south is to have our elected officials increase the exchange rate.

The current US dollar rate is 1.31 per cent. How about making it 1.61 per cent, and we won’t have to spend $25.5 million on Highway 13

Of course, if you travel south on a Friday or just before a Canadian holiday at 5 p.m., there will probably be a long line. One lane or two lanes south will probably not reduce the wait. The US border inspectors can only work so fast. They have three or four booths now, perhaps we should send the US border services money to add more booths, “just to speed things up.”

My wife and I travel south for two days every two weeks. Fortunately, there are a few things you can still buy in the USA even with our ridiculous exchange rate.

This money should be spent saving lives by adding another lane to 16 Avenue from White Rock to Abbotsford.

It’s a major thoroughfare for trucks and autos and has become a major highway and at times, it’s dangerous

I would like MPs Mark Warawa and John Aldag to attend the opening of another lane on 16 Avenue, and if they can’t do that maybe they should stay in Ottawa.

Roger Layton,

Langley