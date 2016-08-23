Letter: There are many functions Canada Post can serve

Editor: Let’s not cut Canada Post. Its existing services are good, and necessary.

Canada Post is the country’s largest retail and logistics network. As a Crown corporation, it belongs to all of us, and we need it.

And, contrary to popular belief, Canada Post is profitable and there’s more it could be doing.

For instance, many communities across Canada have post offices, but no bank branches.

Canada Post could offer postal banking. A postal bank is an affordable, local solution that can also invest in the community.

Dozens of countries around the world, including New Zealand, France and Italy, have profitable and successful postal banking services. There’s no reason why we can’t too.

Canada Post offices could also provide charging stations for electric cars, coast to coast to coast.

That would help us meet the emissions reductions we committed to at the Paris climate conference and build Canada’s economy. Renewable energy has a huge economic potential.

And we still need Canada Post to deliver our mail — letters and bills and internet-ordered packages — to our homes.

Interested readers can learn more at DeliveringCommunityPower.ca

Geoff Dean,

Surrey