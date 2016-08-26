Letter: Langley family thanks all who helped Fort McMurray fire victims

Editor: Thank you to everyone who donated in any way to the Fort McMurray fire evacuees.

Our daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter were one of the families who had to leave their home and head south with very little warning — a very frightening experience.

They have now returned and for them there was little damage, but they know it will take some time for their community to heal.

They are so thankful for the kindness of everyone who found it in their hearts to reach out and help — for the most part it was people they have never met.

A special thank you goes out to the little ones who were giving the money from their lemonade stand. Please know that any donation was very much appreciated.

Mary Greczmiel and family,

Murrayville