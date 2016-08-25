Letter: If lawns can be golden, why must we water sports fields?

Editor: Californians demand political relief in their era of decreasing water supplies, yet very few toilets, urinals or faucets limit their water output and agricultural irrigation that is not trickle-fed, runs during the hottest times of the day.

Aerial irrigation in daylight results in as much as a 50 per cent loss to evaporation before the water hits the ground or is absorbed by hot soil.

I see the same irresponsible irrigation practices on our farmland — and particularly sports fields — here.

Much farmland has been converted to golf courses which require more water than farms to stay emerald green yet, as golf is considered as important as farming, their (sprinklers) usage, while usually at night, is not restricted like that of residences.

I would expect at the very least that the City and Township of Langley would be even more vigilant than others in limiting their water use. If my lawn can be golden why not sports fields and golf courses?

Bryan Frazer,

Langley