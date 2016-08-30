Letter: Difference in vehicles’ speeds is where danger lies

Letter writer John Winter believes that if the speed limit along 16 Avenue were raised to 80 km/h, there would be fewer accidents. You can weigh in on the subject on our online poll.

Editor: Re: Anti-speeding campaign ramped up on 16 Avenue, (the Times, Aug. 26).

The problem on 16th Avenue is the Township is treating this road like a city street. It is a highway and should be operated as a highway. The 60 km/h speed limit, less than 40 mph, just creates a lot of frustration.

There are truck drivers that have to hold on to the speed limit to keep their licences and income. The car traffic wants to move at a more realistic speed, a highway speed.

It is not speed that kills but the difference in speed. The easy fix is to let the traffic go. Raise the speed limit to 80 km/h, a comfortable speed for this highway.

Reduce the number of frustrated drivers and you will reduce the number of accidents.

Try it for six months; let’s see what happens.

This ain’t rocket science.

John Winter,

Langley