Letter: Thanks to Township for top-notch service

Editor: I had a tree on my boulevard, a huge alder tree to be exact. It was very nice to look at.

The problem was it was right next to my fence.

It actually began to lift my fence last year.

This year it began to push back my fence and it was raised up a good five inches.

I sent the Township an email asking if they could remove it. You see, I have pets that are not exactly traffic savvy, and two daughters with developmental delay. If either the kids or dogs got out onto the busy street behind my house, I know it would result in something terrible happening.

It took the Township a couple of weeks. They sent out the traffic guys who evaluate trees that could pose a problem for traffic, or trees that are dying and could fall.

They called me to explain that the tree was in perfect health and that they wouldn’t be able to cut it down.

I explained my situation regarding the pets and my children.

Fifteen minutes later I received a call back from the original person I had talked to.

He had talked to his supervisor explained the situation and received authorization to cut the tree down.

The very next day they came out and took it down.

I’d really like to commend them on their great communication and customer service.

I thought after the first call I was out of luck and going to need to find a way to run my fence around a tree.

Now, I know some people will be upset that such a great tree was cut, so I’ve decided that I will replant two more trees. Probably not alder trees as they are just so big, and nothing close to the fence.

Probably a cherry tree, and maybe a blossoming cherry tree to act as homage to the alder.

I. Fisher,

Langley